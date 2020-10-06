Waseca put a frustrating weekend in the rear view Tuesday with a dominating 3-1 victory over New Ulm at Waseca High School.
The Bluejays came into the game following a 6-2 loss to St. Peter last Tuesday and a 1-1 draw last Friday with the Eagles (3-4-3) in New Ulm. Waseca made it clear from the start it expected a different result in a rematch with New Ulm on Senior Night.
“It kind of woke us up a little bit,” senior striker Sage Lang said. “We kind of need to work harder and play harder.”
The Bluejays (3-1-2) overcame a goal in the seventh minute from Eagles striker Joey Goeglein, who capitalized on a miscommunication between Waseca goalkeeper Noah Mealey and a defender. Goeglein pounced on a loose ball deep in the 6-yard box for an easy finish and quick 1-0 lead.
It took the Bluejays eight minutes to respond when sophomore Israel Nelson got a foot on a rebound following a corner kick from senior Brandon Lopez.
Lopez played terrific throughout the game and assisted on two second-half goals to vault Waseca to its first victory since Sept. 1.
In the 51st minute, Lopez sliced through the New Ulm defense and moved toward the goal from the end line to find a wide open Sage Lang, who one-timed a shot into the goal for a 2-1 lead.
Just six minutes later Lopez played a ball toward the far post from the right side of the field toward Christian Arreguin. Arreguin’s first shot missed but he collected his own rebound to score to give the Bluejays a 3-1 lead in the 57th minute.
“It’s a dream for me to score off a free kick right in the top corner,” Lopez said. “With crosses as a free kick, my goal is to just find one guy and try to give the ball to them so they can head it in.”
Lopez nearly added a goal of his own with 1:08 to play when he slipped past the Eagles defense to have a one-on-one with New Ulm’s goalkeeper, but he put his shot over the crossbar.
Waseca head coach Terry Nafe might have some bias but he contends Lopez is the best player in the Big South Conference. Not only is he an offensive threat, but he defends strongly, too. Earlier this season he set a school record for most takeaways.
“Obviously he’s so good with the ball at his feet,” Nafe said. “When he starts running at people, he’s just so hard to deal with.”
Lopez made Waseca look dangerous on nearly every set piece the team had. He sent a free kick toward the far post in the second half that senior Luke Osweiler ran onto and nearly finished. Lopez also seemed to place corner kicks in the perfect spot. Osweiler also did well with his free kick attempts, hitting a crossbar in the second half and sending another slightly over the crossbar in the first half.
“He had that in him last year but he was inconsistent,” Nafe said of Lopez. “This year he’s just consistently delivering good balls, dangerous balls. Combine that with Luke, he’s as good of a defender as there is in our conference, and, boy, he’s also dangerous with those set pieces. Those two guys are really good in those situations.”
The Bluejays will head to Mankato Loyola Friday for their final regular season game. Waseca stands in 10th place in the Quality Results Formula rankings by Minnesota-Scores.net, which the Section 2A uses for seeding purposes. The Bluejays will learn their section tournament seed Friday and have the possibility for one more home match.