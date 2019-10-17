MARSHALL — It was a tough fought game and an offensive struggle for the Bluejay football team this past Friday as they faced Marshall on the road. Marshall was able to defeat Waseca 27-8 and walk away with the win.
It was a sluggish start for both teams on the offensive side of the ball to start the game and the two teams traded possessions throughout the first quarter. Marshall was first to strike the scoreboard with 8:27 left in the second quarter after a one yard touchdown run. The Tigers went for two on a pass play and converted successfully to go up 8-0.
Waseca began a long drive with 6:46 left in the half and the highlight of the drive was when Ryan Dufault hit Kyreese Willingham for a huge gain on 3rd and long which brought the Jays to the Tigers 30 yard line. Waseca was able to set up first and goal from the Marshall four-yard line with 3:20 left in the half. After that Dufault scored on a one-yard sneak run to put points on the board for Waseca. The Bluejays went for two and converted successfully after a great second effort from Blake Wendland to get into the end zone.
Marshall wasted zero time and took advantage of the remaining time on the clock to drive downfield. The Tigers completed the drive with a two-yard touchdown run to make the score 15-8 going into the second half of the ball game.
After a three-and-out for the Bluejays they punted the ball which Marshall fumbled immediately. Waseca was able to recover the ball on the Tiger 20-yard line which helped swing a bit of momentum the Bluejays way. Waseca was not able to capitalize on the newly founded possession and Marshall was able to get the ball back.
The Tigers started a march downfield in the third quarter and put in their third rushing touchdown of the game with 1:05 left in the third quarter. Waseca was able to block the PAT which made the score 21-8 after three quarters of play. The last scoring play of the game came with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter after a seven yard touchdown run from Marshall that shut the door on any potential comeback from Waseca.
This loss puts the team at 6-2 on the year and the boys will now look towards beginning a playoff run. The boys have a first round bye this upcoming Tuesday.