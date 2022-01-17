No matter what the event was, the Saints of St. James Area were no match for the Waseca gymnasts as the Bluejays swept the visiting Saints 128.425-98.225 at the varsity level and 114.10-50.75 at the junior varsity level.
Waseca claimed the top five spots in every event except on the beam, where it took a sixth-place finish instead of fifth.
Senior Camryn Lynch claimed first-place finishes in two of the four events.
She led the Bluejays with an 8.600 on vault and was followed up by eighth grader Layla Keith in second with an 8.425, senior Jordan Hofmeister in third with an 8.375, sophomore Haydn Lynch in fourth with an 8.350 and Taylor Barber-Flatau in fifth with an 8.150.
Her other first-place finish came on the bars, where she recorded the top score of a 7.650. Barber-Flatau took second with a 7.200, Keith took third with a 7.175, Hofmeister took fourth with a 7.000 and Haydn Lynch took fifth with a 6.850.
Waseca’s floor routines were the third event where it earned the top five rankings, this time with Haydn Lynch leading the way with an 8.800 on her routine. Keith followed behind in second with an 8.775, then Camryn Lynch in third with an 8.325, Hofmeister in fourth with an 8.225 and sophomore Lindy Caldwell in fifth with a 7.800.
Keith took the last remaining first place spot with an 8.450 on the beam, along with Camryn Lynch in second with a 7.950, Haydn Lynch in third with a 7.850, Hofmeister in fourth with a 7.275 and Caldwell rounding things out in sixth with a 6.750.
Camryn and Haydn Lynch, Keith and Hofmeister were the only Bluejays to compete in all four events and they claimed the top four spots in the all-around standings.
Keith earned first place in the all-around with a 32.825 with Camryn Lynch hot behind her in second with a 32.525. Haydn Lynch took third with a 31.850 and Hofmeister took fourth with a 30.875.
The strong showing for Waseca continued with its junior varsity team as well, which included the Bluejays taking at least the top six spots in all four events.
Seventh grader Elli Hoban (28.050) took first in the all-around and was followed by fellow seventh graders Katelyn Weber (27.800) in second, Angelica Lopez (26.200) in third and Ella Hackett in fourth (25.400).
Sophomore Norah Schimming was the only Bluejay to compete in three events, but still took fifth place with a 21.250.
Freshman Aspyn Stenzel (seventh - 15.000), Caldwell (eighth - 14.900), eighth grader Chloe Riewer (ninth - 14.700), Barber-Flatau (10th - 14.450) and junior Kara Doyle (12th - 11.750) all competed in two events.
Those that competed in one event included Junior Katheryn Kofstad, who finished 13th in the all around, seventh grader Ciara Stenzel in 15th and eighth grader Nora Flatness in 18th.
First place finishes in all of the events were made up by Caldwell with an 8.200 on vault and a 6.700 on bars, Barber-Flatau with a 7.350 on the beam and Hoban with a 7.300 on her floor routine.