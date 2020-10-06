New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva displayed its best times of the season Thursday at Oak View Golf Course in Alden.
The Panthers got a first-place finish from Daniel Nydegger as the team defeated United South Central/Alden-Conger by scoring 24 points. The Rebels scored 34 points.
Nydegger finished the race in 18 minutes, 33 seconds while teammates George Roesler and Jacob Karl broke 20 minutes for the first time this season. Roesler claimed fourth place with a time of 19:52 and Karl took fifth place by finishing in 19:59.
Conner Nelson came in fifth with a time of 20:15 and Tylar Malakowsky finished eighth with a time of 20:57.
For the girls, Quinn VanMaldeghem won her second meet of the season with a time of 21:57. Teammate Tori Vaale improved upon her best time of the season by a minute to take third place with a time of 22:37.
Annabelle Petsinger followed her with a time of 24:27 for fourth place and Olivia Kofstad took 11th after a time of 28:34.
NRHEG heads to the Gopher Conference meet Saturday at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault. The Panthers are scheduled to run at 1 p.m.