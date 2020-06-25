Austin’s four-run eighth inning catapulted the Greyhounds to an 9-8 win Wednesday at Marcusen Park in Austin over Waseca.
The Braves led much of the game and had an 8-5 lead heading to the bottom of the eighth before Austin mounted a comeback. Michael O’Connor hit a two-run single to pull the Greyhounds to within a run and Andrew Schumacher scored the go-ahead run. Two Waseca errors kept the inning alive for Austin. One error allowed Alex Ciola to score while Jake Dankert and Dan Bolingberg also scored in the eighth.
Waseca took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Cody Ulfers led off with a triple. He scored on a Sheldon Gant double, which also brought in Kelvin Nelson who reached on an infield single.
The Greyhounds tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning when John Kirby drove in Bollingberg and Ciola with a single. Bollingberg singled with two out while Ciola and Jordan Hart each drew walks to keep the threat going.
The Braves did some two-out hitting of their own in the top of the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Ryan Wangen singled while Cam Madsen and Zach Hoehn drew walks to load the bases. Uriah Possin drew a bases-loaded walk to score Wangen.
In the seventh, Waseca extended the lead to 5-2 after Grant drove in Nelson with a double. Kyle Waugh followed with a two-run blast.
Austin responded with a three-run seventh to make it a 6-5 game after the Braves committed three errors in the inning. Ciola had an RBI double and Kirby flew out to center to bring in another run.
Waseca got two runs in the top of the eighth as Gant drove in his second run of the game and Waugh drove in his third with an infield single.
The Braves had a chance in the top of the ninth to tie the game but Cam Madsen got thrown out at the plate to end the game.
“It had to be a perfect a throw,” Tink Larson said.
O’Connor, who had just came into the game in left field made the throw to the plate in time to preserve the win.
After going the first six innings without an error, Waseca committed five in the final two innings. The Greyhounds scored seven runs on three hits in the last two innings.
Braves pitchers also combined to walk seven hitters. Gant took the loss after throwing 1 ⅔ innings. He allowed one hit, five runs, none earned, on one hit. He walked three and struck out two.
Madsen started for Waseca and went 6 ⅓ innings. He gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits. He walked four and struck out five.
Ulfers finished 3-for-5 with two runs while Gant went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Waugh went 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Bollingberg led Austin with a 2-for-5 day at the plate with three runs. O’Connor drove in two runs and Kirby drove in three runs.
Josi Bothun started for the Greyhounds and lasted four innings. He allowed two runs on five hits, walked three and struck out five. Kirby pitched 3 ⅓ innings and gave up five runs on four hits. He walked five and struck out two.
O’Connor got the win in relief after going 1 ⅔ innings. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out one. Ciola got the save with one inning of work. He gave up one hit and struck out one.
The Braves got the go-ahead from the city to start playing at Tink Larson Field. Waseca is still waiting for the league schedule to be released.