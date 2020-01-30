Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton picked up its third consecutive win Thursday with a 63-52 victory over Medford in Janesville.
The Bulldogs (9-10, 4-4 Valley) are a win shy of matching a season-high four-game winning streak and got a step closer after Kobe Weimert scored 23 points against the Tigers. He added six steals while Cole Gunderson scored 11 points. Landon Dimler scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds.
“We’ve got some other kids stepping up and doing some scoring,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “They were determined not to let Kobe score.”
Gunderson knocked down three 3-pointers and Tristan Schroer added a couple of big 3-pointers too.
The Bulldogs led 31-25 against Medford (5-12, 3-6 Gopher) at halftime and shot 46 percent from the field for the game.
JWP took advantage of 11 turnovers by the Tigers and the Bulldogs had just four of their own for the game.
JWP heads to Wells Monday to face United South Central at 7:15 p.m.