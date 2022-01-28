Sometimes, the ball just doesn’t find the basket.
Thirteen wins in the first 18 games of the season and an offense that leads the conference and section proves New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva knows how to shoot.
The Panthers just couldn’t find the mark against one of the toughest defenses on the schedule, losing 58-48 on Thursday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
NRHEG (13-6, 9-2) shot 22 percent from the field and made just one 3-pointer en route to matching its season-low point total.
“It definitely was a little different from what we were hoping for with the outcome,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “We had a long week. We played a couple games this week, have a couple left. They do some nice things. They got some of their shooters open. Sometimes we got broken down on defense having two kids guarding the same person or all of a sudden we’re leaving their shooters open when we shouldn’t have. It was a game of runs and unfortunately it didn’t bounce our way in the end.”
NRHEG went 5 minutes, 32 seconds, without scoring before ending a 6-0 WEM (9-6, 7-3) start to the game.
The Panthers leaned on Sophie Stork to help mount a 7-0 response. The versatile 5-foot-10 senior guard led all scorers with 20 points.
Sophomore guard Claire Bohlen led the Bucs with 16 points.
The two teams traded the lead briefly before WEM led by as much as five in the first half.
The Bucs, who both score and allow fewer than 50 points per game, were able to control the tempo and be patient for a good shot against a good opposing defense in its own right. NRHEG allows 48.4 points compared to WEM's 44.6.
Junior guard Andrea Briggs scored two of her four points to beat the halftime buzzer to pull the Panthers within 25-23 at the break.
That’s the closest they’d get. The Bucs opened on another 6-0 run and led by as much as 10 at various points.
Junior guard Erin Jacobson added seven points and junior forward Sidney Schultz six for NRHEG.
They, along with the team’s lone senior, Stork, posed one last rally. The deficit was cut to 52-48 with under 90 seconds remaining.
“She’s been on our varsity team since eighth grade,” Peterson said of Stork. “Tonight, she had a nice game. She attacked with the basketball, she found her teammates, she rebounded well and had some nice putbacks. We had her when push came to shove. That’s nice to see."
WEM hit enough free throws and held NRHEG scoreless down the stretch to seal its third straight victory, and seventh in the rivalry.
“It’s a team we know pretty well,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “I thought our girls rose to the challenge. We knew they’d play extremely hard. They have a lot of girls who can shoot the ball, so defensively we wanted to contain their drives and make it tough that way.”
Through Thursday, NRHEG remained the Gopher Conference, West division leader. It’s tied with Maple River in the loss column, but has more wins and won the first meeting between them. WEM climbs into the race just a game back of both in the loss column and even with Maple River, though it lost both games to Maple River and will travel to New Richland on Feb. 18.
The conference championship game is hosted by the West division champion on Feb. 19. Hayfield is unbeaten overall and projects to represent the East.
NRHEG finds itself in this discussion for the first time since it went 10-2 in conference play to win the title in 2017-18. It hasn’t finished above .500 overall or in conference since.
Last year’s 5-14 season was a low point for a program used to greater heights. Some bad luck contributed, but fortune has reversed in 2021-22 even with continued adversity.
“It was kind of a whirlwind last year with our season. Covid and a couple injuries,” Peterson said. “Same thing this year. It’s definitely been a roller coaster. I appreciate that our kids come out and are gritty and are aggressive every single night. Not making excuses, showing up and doing their job.”
WEM and NRHEG are Section 2AA South subsection rivals. NRHEG entered Thursday ranked No. 60 in the Class 2AA QRF rankings and WEM No. 66
NRHEG's aided by a greater win total, but WEM's tougher non-conference schedule, among other factors, keeps them neighbors in the rankings.
There’s still a lot to hash out in the final weeks of the season for playoff seeding. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial leads the eight-team subsection in the QRF at No. 35. Teams second through seventh in the standings lump between 43rd and 66th.
St. Clair’s nine-game win streak entering Friday vaulted it up to No. 54.
It’ll be a contested race to get to the section championship. Peterson’s eager to see if her young squad can take lessons from nights like Thursday in prep for battles to come in February and March.
“We’re hoping we continue to learn from the games that we have,” Peterson said, “and we’re peaking come playoff time.”