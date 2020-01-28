Fifth-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown overwhelmed New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday in a 76-42 victory in Waterville.
The Buccaneers (17-1, 9-0 Gopher) jumped out to a 50-23 halftime lead and the Panthers (9-9, 4-6 Gopher) never recovered.
“They move the ball extremely well on offense, can drive to the basket and hit 3s,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said.
Sarah Johns led the Panthers with 12 points. She also finished with five rebounds. Erin Jacobson led the team with seven rebounds, she also scored nine points. Sophie Stork scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds. Hallie Schultz added six rebounds.
NRHEG will face Triton Thursday in Dodge Center.