It’s often said that football is a game of inches. That one close play can turn the tide of the game, shifting momentum from one team to the other. Perhaps nowhere was this axiom made more manifest on Friday night than on the outskirts of Fairmont.
With a little over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Class AAA No. 9 Waseca Bluejays leading the Class AAA No. 6 Fairmont Cardinals by one point, Cardinals quarterback Zach Jorgensen received the third-down snap on the 1-yard line. The Bluejays defensive line held strong against the Cardinals attack and lifted the Division I recruit straight up into the air as he attempted a quarterback sneak. The officials ruled that his forward progress had been halted but inches short of the goal line. No touchdown. Fourth down.
This was the third fourth down that Fairmont had faced on this drive alone; they converted the previous thanks to a controversial roughing the passer penalty on fourth-and-10. A similar play unfolded. Jorgensen took the snap and rammed himself straight up the middle behind his center. The Waseca line once against pushed back admirably and stopped the quarterback dead in his tracks. However, this time fortune would not be in the Bluejays’ favor.
The referees’ whistles sounded and the line judge near the Waseca sidelines raised his arms in the air. Touchdown Cardinals.
Whether or not Jorgensen ultimately breached the plane of the end zone is a matter for debate, but the end result was a six-point Fairmont lead; the Cardinals would add another touchdown five minutes later to extend their lead to 28-15, by which they would ultimately win.
The Bluejays did well to contain the Cardinals’ spread offense, which entered the contest averaging just under 35 points per game. Linebacker Jarret Ahlschlager lead the team with 10 tackles and defensive lineman Mateo Mathias registered an important sack in the third quarter that temporarily removed Jorgensen from the game. Unfortunately, for Waseca, if they hadn’t had bad luck, they would’ve had no luck at all on Friday night.
Fairmont’s first touchdown was the result of a tipped pass that careened right off the hands of one Cardinals receiver and right into the hands of another. Their second the result of a bobbled attempt to field a kickoff that ended up being returned 94-yards for the score. It wouldn’t be out of line to say that the Bluejays outperformed the Cardinals for the majority of the game on both sides of the ball, however, the difference was that Waseca couldn’t prevent the big play.
“We’re getting better. We’re getting better as players. We played very hard. We left a lot of meat on the bone, is the phrase I would use,” Waseca coach Brad Wendland said after the game.
Wendland observed the game from the press box in a non-coaching capacity, his first trip back to a football field since suffering cardiac arrest in the waning moments of the Bluejays first game of the season.
“We’ve got to remember, that’s a really good offense," Wendland said. "We certainly played them as well as anybody and our offense made some big plays, too. But we don’t play clean, we’re not playing clean football right now.”
Quarterback Oliver O’Brien continued his stellar play against a formidable Fairmont defense, throwing for 177 yards and running for an additional 96 and a touchdown. Christian Rodriguez ran the ball 10 times for 52 yards while Mason DeKruif added a rushing touchdown. In total, the Bluejays’ offense outgained the Cardinals 361-247.
“He’s a playmaker. He can run and he can throw. You trust him. You just trust him to do things right,” Wendland said of his quarterback. “It allows you to open up the playbook a little bit. Couldn’t be happier with the season he’s having. He’s had four great games.”
Wendland couldn’t have been happier to return to the metaphorical sidelines, even as just an observer.
“It’s way better than being home. So much better than being home,” he said with a hearty laugh.
Wendland has been cleared by doctors to return to the classroom Monday and will gradually work his way back into coaching, though he remains unsure if he will make it completely back this fall. However, while his return to the field remains up in the air, Wendland remains involved in breaking down film and developing gameplans.
The Bluejays (3-1, 0-1 South Central White) will look to avenge their loss as they return to action on Friday in Jordan when they will face off against the Hubmen (2-2, 0-1 South Central Red). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.