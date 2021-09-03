The NRHEG cross country team had a very solid outing at its first meet of the season this year, the Bill Glomski Invitational in Stewartville.
The boys team had a fantastic day, with 8th grader Devon Nelton leading the way by placing 47th and running a 19:43. This was his first ever varsity race and it was exciting to see him do so well in his first ever race.
Jacob Karl, also an 8th grader, also ran a great race on his first race of the year. Jacob was 2 seconds off beating his personal best time and will look to beat that time at our next week.
Conner Nelson was our third runner tonight, with a time of 20:58. Gavin Sletten and Samuel Christensen finished very strong together and finished in 88th and 89th respectively to round out our scoring varsity team.
Finally, Eric Arvis had a strong sprint to the finish to have a time of 21:42, almost 2 minutes faster than his fastest last year.
"Overall, we were very happy with our boys performed to day," said cross country head coach Miles Otstot. "This is a young team with only one senior, so to see this strong start is exciting and it will be great to see them grow as runners and as a team throughout the year."
For the girls, we had a few strong performances to start the year, with 8th grader Quinn VanMaldeghem taking 19th our of 116 in the varsity girls race.
Torri Vaale was our second girl to finish today with a time of 23:02 and finishing in 21st place. Holly Bartness had a great run in her first ever varsity race and ran a 26:38 to place 85th.
Annabelle Petsinger rounded out the team with a 27:29 good for 94th place.
"This was a great starting place for our girls and I look forward to seeing where they can go this season," concluded Otstot.
The Panthers will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 9, when they travel to Hayfield with running scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.