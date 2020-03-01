New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva had a tough time slowing down the sharp shooting of Blue Earth Area Saturday in the 2AA south subsection playoffs in Blue Earth.
The second-seeded Buccaneers (13-10) hit 11 3-pointers and had five players reach double figures in scoring in a 90-63 victory.
Cameron Anderson and Zach Herrmann led Blue Earth with 19 points each. Grant Strukel scored 12 and Gavin Storbeck finished with 11 points.
“We got some good looks and made them for a change, but we did have 11 turnovers that really hurt at times when we could have had the lead,” Panthers head coach Isaiah Lundberg said.
Seventh-seeded NRHEG (4-23) trailed 45-30 at halftime as the Buccaneers hit 7 of 9 3-point attempts.
Lonnie Wilson led the Panthers with 22 points and Blake Ihrke added 12 points.
NRHEG cut the first-half deficit to three points before Blue Earth went on a 19-7 run to close out the half.
The Panthers whittled the lead down to 12 points in the second half but couldn’t get any closer.
“We had probably the best offensive game of the year for us, but just couldn't stop them from scoring,” Lundberg said.
NRHEG graduates seniors Wilson, Irhke and John Hoelscher.