The Minnesota State High School League announced Friday the cancellation of postseason tournaments and the postponement of spring sports.
The announcement affects Waseca girls basketball and Waseca boys basketball immediately. Both teams were scheduled to play Friday evening. The Bluejays girls basketball team was to play Rochester Lourdes in the Class 2A semifinals of the state tournament at 6 p.m.
“The timing of this one is tough,” Waseca girls basketball head coach Joan Conway said.
The cancellation and postponement come amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL announced Thursday it planned to restrict access to postseason tournaments but on Friday, the MSHSL announced more changes.
The Waseca boys basketball team was scheduled to face Jordan Friday at 8 p.m. at New Ulm High School in the Section 2AA championship. The game was originally set at Bresnan Arena at Minnesota State University, Mankato, but got changed Thursday after MSU limited events to 100 people or less.
“It’s just too bad, you wish it could go on one more day,” Bluejays boys basketball head coach Seth Anderson said. “I thought we’d at least get to play a section title game.”
The Waseca girls basketball team finishes the season with a 25-6 record and as the No. 12-ranked team in Class 2A. The Bluejays boys basketball team finishes with a 25-5 record and the No. 2 ranking in Class 2A.
The MSHSL announced that spring sports will be limited to practice and tryouts only until April 6.