Waseca sophomore Ella Dufault has made a name for herself in cross-country circles with trips to the state meet in each of her three seasons running for the Bluejays.
A 16th-place finish at last year’s Class 2A state meet garnered even more attention. Dufault ended last season as the No. 7-ranked runner in Class 2A. She burst onto the scene as a seventh-grader and had the highest finish of all seventh-graders at the state meet that year.
Dufault has won the conference meet each of the past three years and the team took third at last year’s Big South Conference meet.
The girls went on to take 10th at the Section 1AA meet while Dufault finished second overall.
Returning with her this year are Callie Dufault and Evie O’Brien, both of whom earned all-conference honorable mention recognition last year. The team finished second to Marshall at the conference meet.
Both Brittany Draeger and Alayna Akers return after they were side-by-side as they took 23rd and 24th place finishing with times of 22:01 and 22:03 at the conference meet. Returner Kiya Hoof rounded out the team in 30th place with a time of 22:52. Senior Clarissa Mairs and Lilly Halla also return for the team.
“It’s going to be a little tough to get into it that fast, but we have a lot of kids who ran over the summer so we’re looking alright,” Bluejays head coach Grant Popp said.
With a frontrunner like Ella Dufault the team strategy changes just a bit.
“We’ll try to get our top three out in front of as many people as possible and then we’ll probably have another pack coming after that,” Popp said.
The Waseca boys team will have to replace top runner Eli Johannsen but they have strong candidates to replace him. Senior Collin Dufault, who placed 55th at last year’s section meet in 17:37.1 returns, as does eighth-grader Isaac Feldkamp, who ran the race in 17:43.8 for 65th place. Senior Brody Wirtz finished in 17:56.8 for 72nd place. Joe Schmidt, Addison Sampson and Matthew Feldkamp are among the other returners.
The boys finished third at the conference meet with Matthew Feldkamp capturing seventh place in 16:47. Isaac Feldkamp earned honorable mention recognition after finishing 13th place, recording a time of 17:37.Collin Dufault came in 15th with a time of 17:47 and Brody Wirtz finished in 19th clocking in at 18:02.
“I think our boys are going to be more of a pack group,” Popp said. “We kind of have been for the last few years. I think last year we had three or four guys who were No. 1s at different times in the year, which is pretty unusual for cross-country.”
Much of the team has put in extensive work during the summer. Matthew Feldkamp said he ran between 400-500 miles while others on the team exceeded 300 miles.
“This year as a team we all want to be under 17:30 or 17:20s, that’ll put us on top of the conference,” he said.
The teams started the season Thursday in Jackson.