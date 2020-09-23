For Waseca senior Kyreese Willingham the question wasn’t if he’d attend Minnesota State University, Mankato but instead it was when he’d decide to attend MSU, Mankato to play basketball.
Willingham’s older brother Malik attends MSU, Mankato and plays on the men’s basketball team. The two have long talked about playing together in college and after Kyreese’s announcement that he’s committed to MSU, Mankato, the two will get another chance to share the court again. Kyreese accepted a full-tuition scholarship to join his brother and a squad he’s grown to know the past two years.
“It’s kind of been MSU the whole time,” Willingham said. “MSU has kind of been at the top of the list the whole time. I was just keeping my options open for a while.”
Willingham entertained thoughts of playing football, even attracting some attention from Division-II schools but decided during his junior year he’d stick with basketball.
Willingham averaged 18.7 points a game and 6.3 rebounds a game before last season got cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Willingham wanted to make his college decision early so he could play his senior season free of the burden of having to decide where he’d go next fall. He’s looking forward to stepping inside the Taylor Center to take the floor at Bresnan Arena.
“I like the arena,” Willingham said. “It’s one of the best arenas in D-II. The campus feels like home every time I go there.”
Waseca boys basketball head coach Seth Anderson knows the type of player the Mavericks are getting with Willingham and Willingham has yet to reach his ceiling.
“He’s still getting better,” Anderson said. “He’s always had that incredible athleticism. He’s starting to put together some of those ball skills. He’s starting to become a really exciting basketball player. He’s probably Division-I athletically. MSU is getting a real good one.”
Willingham spent the summer playing AAU games with teammates Andrew Morgan and Ryan Dufault on a team coached by University of St. Thomas men’s basketball head coach John Tauer. The team went 22-1 during the summer but Willingham got to work on his shooting and ball handling.
Willingham expects to play as a shooting guard or a small forward in college and he got some promising words from MSU, Mankato head coach Matt Margenthaler told Willingham he wants Willingham to be an impact player in his freshman year.
The Mavericks had qualified for the past two NCAA Division-II national tournaments prior to the shuttering of the 2019-20 season.