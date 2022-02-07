The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team made its way to St. Clair High School for a quadrangular against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola, LeSueur-Henderson and St. James Area. The Panthers walked away with three victories after defeating SC/ML 54-24, LS-H 50-28 and St. James 48-30.
Six Panthers went flawless across all three duals with Annabelle Petsinger (120-pound weight class), Nikolas Petsinger (132), Clay Stenzel (160), George Roesler (170), Ralph Roesler (195) and Makota Misgen (285) all recording 3-0 records.
Annabelle Petsinger (6:41), Nikolas Petsinger (0:50), Stezel (4:22), George Roesler (3:11) and Misgen (0:17) all recorded victories by fall over LS-H with Ralph Roesler being the lone Panther of the undefeated bunch to win by forfeit.
Against SC/ML, Roesler flipped the script and was the only one of the six to record a fall victory with the rest of the group winning by forfeit. Nikolas Petsinger and George Roesler picked up pins against St. James with the others earning forfeit wins.
Ryan Schlaak recorded a 2-1 record with a forfeit win against St. James and a 3:25 fall against SC/ML.
“We are really coming together as a team right now. It is completely unfortunate that some of our wrestlers are unable to wrestle every time as teams are choosing to, or having to forfeit. Our team was as good as we have been all year at fighting for team points, especially in how we fought to not give up points. I feel like we are starting to shape up as the season is coming to an end. Hopefully we can put together another good week to go into the section with a head of steam,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson.