WASECA — It was a tough day this past Friday as the Waseca girls tennis team dropped both their matches as they hosted Mankato East and Jordan.
Waseca played Mankato East first thing in the morning and lost 5-2. During the singles competition Taylor Pfeifer lost in a close match against Kezia Kim in set scores of 6-4, 7-6. CeCe Huttemier fell to Katelyn Flatgard 6-2, 6-1 and Emily Farley was defeated by Maddy Johansen 6-1, 6-2. Sarah Robbins put up a win for the Bluejays as she beat Tiegen Richards 6-2, 6-2.
In the doubles competition, Tanika Johnson and Morgan Bruhn lost to Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen 7-6, 6-3. Hannah Potter and Nicola DeJager played in the No. 2 spot and were defeated by Hannah Rigdon and Makena Wassman 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
"I think that me and my partner did a good job communicating with each other and hustling to get the hard balls. We could've been more aggressive at the net and when we had the chance we should've put the ball away to win the point," Potter said.
Ava Storjohann and Grace Lapides pulled out a win for Waseca as they beat Arissa Leddy and Kamy Bartolo 6-4, 6-4.
Waseca played Jordan in the afternoon and lost 5-2. In the singles matches Pfeifer lost to Emily Henderson 6-3, 6-3 and Huttemier fell to Emily Randolph 6-1, 6-3. Farley was then defeated and by Ella Bounds 6-1, 6-1 and Sarah Robbins lost to Mikayla Hanson 6-1, 6-3.
Things fared better in the doubles competition where Potter and DeJager beat Ari Kraus and Lydia Cook 6-3, 3-6, 13-11. Storjohann and Lapides chalked up a win against Michelle Pekarna and Mak Haugen 6-3, 6-3. Johnson and Bruhn lost to Morgan Busse and Maddie Jerabek 6-1, 6-0.
Waseca is 1-2 following this match and will hit the road to play Fairbault on Monday at 4:30 p.m.