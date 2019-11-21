WASECA — The Associated Press came out with the Minnesota girls high school basketball pre-season rankings this week and the Waseca Bluejays landed themselves within the top 10 for class 2A.
"I really like this team and it does have potential. Our goal is to improve each week and be playing our best basketball in February. We're lucky to have a core of returning players with valuable experience to lead us on and off the floor and we strive to become the best team we can be," coach Joan Conway said.
Waseca received the number eight spot and Redwood Valley took number nine with Minnehaha Academy rounding out the top 10. Sauk Centre is atop of the list and Rochester Lourdes followed up in the second slot. Proctor grabbed the third spot to close out the top three.
The Bluejays graduated three seniors and two of whom were all-conference players in Madison Gehloff and Brianna Highum. Gehloff is currently the programs career leader in points, rebounds and was also all-state last season. Waseca returns three key players in captains Gus Boyer, Rachel Breck and Hannah Potter this upcoming season. Potter is expected to miss an early part of the season with an ankle injury.
The girls first game of the season will take place next Tuesday on the road at Stewartville at 7:15 p.m.