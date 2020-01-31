Blooming Prairie, ranked No. 10 in Class 1A, blew out New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Friday 70-34 in New Richland.
The Blossoms (14-1, 7-1 Gopher) jumped out to an 11-0 start before the Panthers (3-16, 1-9 Gopher) scored.
Zach Archer led Blooming Prairie with 12 points and Gabe Hagen added 11.
“I thought our half court defense was good, as the first possession of the game Blooming had the ball for about a minute before they got a shot off,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We battled on the defense end like we have for the past month or so. Our problem was we turned the ball over 13 times in the first half which eventually led to them getting some easy baskets.”
Tyrone Wilson led the Panthers with eight points. Tory Christenson added seven and Lonnie Wilson finished with six.
The Blossoms led 40-15 at halftime and NRHEG dropped its seventh straight game.
The Panthers face Fairmont Monday in New Richland.