After recording a 9-2 win on the road against Redwood Valley, the Waseca Bluejays capped off their regular season with back-to-back road games against Fairmont and Marshall. The Bluejays fell short in a 8-7 overtime loss against Fairmont and fell 8-1 to Marshall.
Fairmont 8, Waseca 7 (OT)
Exactly two weeks after Waseca and Fairmont recorded 21 combined goals in the Bluejays eventual 11-10 overtime loss, the two squads hit the ice in Fairmont for another high-scoring tilt to be decided with overtime.
The Bluejays and the Cardinals rattled off eight combined goals in the first period with junior forward Kyle Ahlschlager notching a hat trick that started with a power play goal in 42 seconds of puck drop and ended at 14:51 on an unassisted goal to put Waseca up 4-2.
Also scoring for Waseca was sophomore forward Seth Eaton, but the Cardinals were able to match all four goals for a 4-4 tie after one period.
Eaton notched his second goal just over two minutes into the second period, which doubled down as the only goal scored the entire period after an explosion of offense in the first.
Waseca opened the third by extending its lead up to 7-4 thanks to back-to-back goals from Ahlschlager — his fourth of the game — and one from freshman forward Brayden Hesch-Priem.
Fairmont recorded three consecutive goals to force the eventual overtime, where Hank Artz tallied the overtime winner in a minute and a half for the Cardinals.
Freshman goaltender Derek Gustafson got the start in net for the Bluejays and recorded a staggering 45 saves on 53 total shots on goal for a .849 save percentage.
Marshall 8, Waseca 1
Back on the road and back on the ice nearly 24 hours later, the Bluejays hoped to avenge an early season loss to Marshall, but ultimately fell with not the quite same level of offense.
The hosting Tigers notched four goals in the first period and added two more to open the second before Ahlschlager was able to get Waseca on the board at 13:13 off assists from Griffin Krautkremer and Jarret Ahlschlager.
Marshall found its response with nearly 30 seconds left in the second and closed things with an eighth goal late in the third period.
The back-to-back losses dropped the Bluejays to 5-16-1 to close out the regular season with all the focus now being shifted to the Section 1A playoffs.
Section 1A Playoffs
The Bluejays were awarded the No. 9 seed in the Section 1A playoff bracket and slated to face No. 8 seeded Red Wing in the opening round Tuesday. Since Waseca is the lower seed of the two, Red Wing will host the game.
The winner will advance to face the No. 1 seeded and defending Big 9 Conference champions in the Northfield Raiders on the road Thursday in Northfield.
One of the Bluejays main goals after a season filled with battles against injuries and illnesses was to get fully healthy and be a team that no one wants to match up against come section playoffs.
Behind dynamic scoring ability from Ahlschlager and Krautkremer, the young Bluejays squad will get the opportunity to achieve their goal against a 10-15 Red Wing team.