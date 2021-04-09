Baseball
Waseca 14, Lake Crystal-WM 5
The Bluejays (1-0) started their season on a high note, easily defeating the Knights (0-1) Thursday evening.
Tyler Klinger started the game on the mound for Waseca and pitched three and two-thirds innings, striking out five and allowing five runs, though only one was earned. Jarret Ahlschlager came on in relief and finished out the game, striking out seven and earning the win.
Waseca picked up 12 hits on the night including three apiece by Ahschlager and Payton Garza. Zander Fitzsimmons and Noah Mealy each doubled. Fitzsimmons, Garza and Klinger all drove in two RBI.
Golf
JWP 191, Waseca 198 - Boys
JWP 214, Waseca 230 - Girls
Waseca's Dominic Langager (41) and Megan Nelson (42) medaled during the Bluejays match with the Bulldogs, however, JWP ultimately came out on top. JWP's Kirsten and Logan Thell each medaled with scores of 47 and 41, respectively, to lead each of their squads to victory.
Track and field
NRHEG meet
NRHEG placed first (86) and third (48) in the boys and girls meets, respectively, during their track and field meets Thursday afternoon in New Richland.
Brandon Howieson claimed the first place spot in both the boys shot put and discus events, while Jaxon Beck took home first in the boys high jump. Also earning first place finishes for the Panthers during the boy’s events were Daniel Nydegger (800-meter and 1,600-meter) and Jacob Karl (3,200-meter).
On the girl’s side, Journey Utpadel (800-meter) and Tori Vaale (1,600-meter) picked up wins.