WASECA — On Wednesday evening, the National Honor Society inducted new members of the Waseca community at its annual induction ceremony held at the performing arts center at Waseca High.
The event opened with a group of students singing “Shed a Little Light” followed up with student speaker Blake Wendland giving a speech about leadership. Senior Jacob Butterfield followed up on the podium with a speech regarding service in the community.
“Being inducted means a lot to me because it reflects all the time and work I put in on a daily basis,” Butterfield said. “Not only does it acknowledge my academic achievements but it also shows that I am committed to serving my community, all while holding a job and being involved in numerous extracurricular activities. Overall, my acceptance into the National Honor Society truly reflects the energy invested into everything I do.”
Senior Hannah Potter took the podium to introduce the keynote speaker of the evening, Waseca alumna Sandra Schumacher. Schumacher evoked laughs from the audience as she opened up her speech claiming she had googled “How to give a National Honor Society speech” beforehand. Schumacher delivered a poised speech about leadership and giving back in the community that included a quotation from Helen Keller.
Following that the introduction of the current members was held while specific students gave quick speeches on various topics. Jay Lewer spoke first about the “Spirit of the Torch” and was followed up by Emilie Adamek who talked about scholarship. Isaac Terrell touched on service and Madison Berndt talked about leadership as a whole. Taylor Pfeifer rounded out the student speakers after she talked about character.
The introduction of new members began after the student speeches and was led by Nicole Logsdon. Senior Jacob Hulscher stood on the other end of the stage and passed out certificates and pins as each of the new inductees took the stage. After each new member received their pins and lit a candle senior Rachel Breck took the podium and recited the Minnesota Honor society pledge.
“They are all so smart and accomplished and really driven. It’s just amazing to see the things that they are able to do and the amount of time and work and effort and energy they put into everything that they do,” principal Jeanne Swanson said.
Current Minnesota Honor society members include Emilie Adamek, Madison Berndt, Rachel Breck, Jacob Butterfield, Jacob Hulscher, Jay Lewer, Nicole Logsdon, Taylor Pfeifer, Hannah Potter, Isaac Terrell, Summer Vagts and Blake Wendland.
This year’s seniors that were inducted include Justin Azure, Augusta Boyer, Kevin Chen, Haley Holtz and Hannah Karau.
New junior members include Sophia Berry, Rachel Borneke, Malaina Buehler, Isabel DenOuden, Jayda DeRaad, Brittney Draeger, Jonah Drake, Collin Dufault, Emily Farley, Matthew Feldkamp, Zoe Finn, Zander FitzSimmons, Marcus Hansen, Brooke Hayes, Jaden Hiller, Morgan Honstad, Sara Kohler, Sarah Kummerfeldt, Sydney Ludwig, Clarissa Mairs, Lily Moe, Dani Needham, Megan Nelson, Ella Pehrson, Ian Pomeroy, Gabriela Rodriguez, Amelia Roessler, Anna Scheffert, Rachel Scheffert, Matthew Seberson, Mollie Skogen, Isabella Sorenson, Dravyn Spies, Sadie Staloch, Emma Stenzel and Jesses Thill.