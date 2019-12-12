Waseca boys hockey survived a nail bitter Tuesday evening against the Worthington Trojans and walked away with a 5-4 victory after three intense periods.
Worthington struck the scoreboard first with a goal from Alec Langerud after he received an assist from Kipton Jenson at the 5:48 mark. Bluejays Jagger Johnson tied things up at one apiece after senior Jack Rolling hit him with an assist at the 11:45 mark.
The second period belonged to the Bluejays who stayed in attacked mode and were rewarded when Charlie Huttmier scored a goal after receiving an assist from Kyle Ahlschlager.
Ben Priebe scored a couple minutes later as he handled a pass from senior Tylor Nordquist and slapped a shot into the back of the net to put the team up 3-1.
Worthington stayed composed and cut the deficit when Carlos Garcia scored in the third period after an assist from Blake Ahrenstorff. The Trojans were granted a power play and Ahrenstorff scored a couple minutes later after catching a pass from Andrew Benson which made the score 4-3 in favor of Waseca. Nordquist scored another goal for the Bluejays at the 7:17 mark after another assist from Jack Rolling to put the team back up two goals. Worthington’s Blake Luinenburg scored at the 8:50 mark to cut the deficit back to one but the Trojans were unable to find the equalizing goal in the second half of the third period.
Bluejays goalie Ben Diedrich accumulated 26 saves after 30 shots on goal and Worthington goalie Preston Thavixay posted 27 saves on 29 shots on goal. Worthington played with Steven Adams in goal as well who had 14 saves after 17 shots on goal.
Waseca is 3-2 following this win and will travel to Windom on Thursday night where they are set to play at 7 p.m.