The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team suffered a 20-point loss on Tuesday evening as they faced Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
"Got behind early. The girls clawed their way back and cut it to two but we ran out of steam in the second half. Our team fought the whole game, we are continuing to make strides and getting better every day," coach Onika Peterson said.
The Panthers kept things close and were only down five at the half as the score was 29-24. WEM pushed on the gas in the second half and were able to build a commanding lead which helped them cruise to a victory.
Freshman Sidney Schultz had 16 points, two rebounds and four assists in the teams loss. Sophomore Sophie Stork filled her stat line with 18 points, 15 rebounds and one assist while junior Kendall Johnson had four points, three rebounds and one assis. Hallie Schultz had six points and three rebounds and freshman Raquel Fischer had seven rebounds with two assists as well.
The girls team is now 2-2 overall following this loss and they are 1-2 in the Gopher conference. The girls will hit the road on Friday to play Blooming Prairie at 7:15 p.m.