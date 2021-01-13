PROJECTED VARSITY RETURNERS
Brittney Draeger, senior
Jaden Hiller, senior
Camryn McQuery, senior
Melady Renteria, senior
Gabriela Rodriguez, senior
Maddy Bulfer, junior
Samantha Azure, sophomore
Megan Kanewischer, sophomore
Avery Madsen, sophomore
Kloe Wadd, sophomore
Addison Wieseler, freshman
Mia Kanewischer, 8th
Aliyah Taylor, 8th
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — vs. St. James Area, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Jordan, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at St. Peter, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 25 — at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 28 — at New Ulm, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2 — vs. Medford, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 — vs. Blue Earth Area, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 — vs. Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at St. James Area, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at Belle Plaine, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — vs. St. Peter, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 — at Worthington, 7:15 p.m.
March 6 — vs. Rochester Lourdes, 1:30 p.m.
March 8 — vs. New Ulm, 7:30 p.m.
March 11 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
March 12 — Big South Championship, 7:30 p.m., TBD
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 22 at St. Peter — These two teams tied for last season’s Big South East Division title after they split the two-game regular-season series. Waseca won 42-28 at home, before St. Peter defended its home court with a 49-39 victory in the rematch. This season, the Bluejays will be without some of its most consistent scorers through the past handful of season, and while the Saints have graduated Sarah Conlon, Morgan Kelly will be a senior this season after leading the team in scoring in 2019-20. This contest, and the rematch March 2 in Waseca, may be the deciding factor in which team represtents the East Division in the Big South Conference Championship.
Feb. 2 vs. Medford — With Medford suffering major graduation losses in the form of Kiley Nihart, Emma Kniefel and Izzy Reuvers from last season’s co-Gopher Conference champion team, its ability to contend in Section 2AA might be in jeopardy. In last season’s south subsection bracket, the Bluejays were the top seed and the Tigers were the second seed, and this season both will be without many of the familiar faces that made them the favorites to advance to the section championship. This matchup will not only help sort out seeding for a potential section tournament in a season without many non-conference games, but it may also be an early signal for who might be the favorite to challenge for a section title.
Feb. 23 at Belle Plaine — Entering the postseason in 2019-20, all signs pointed toward a Waseca and Belle Plaine rematch with a trip to state on the line. That was derailed when Jordan upset Belle Plaine in the north subsection final. Belle Plaine graduated a monstrous senior class from last season, but has another slew of seniors slated to slot in for this year. That includes seniors Sarah Lenz and Lauren Johnson, who both led the team in scoring with 16 points a game. Last season, Waseca won the regular-season matchup 54-48, but this year Belle Plane might be eyeing this date as one to assert itself as the new favorite in Section 2AA.