The Minnesota Mr. Basketball committee trimmed the list of nominees for their annual award, given to the best boys basketball player in the state, Tuesday morning and Waseca senior Andrew Morgan made the cut.
Morgan was among five athletes named as finalists for the Minnesota Mr. Basketball award alongside Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy, Lamar Grayson of Richfield, Francis Nwaokorie of Champlin Park and Will Tschetter of Stewartville. The 6-foot-9-inch future North Dakota State Bison is averaging 20.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
Morgan is one of thee Bluejays who were named to the nomination list throughout the course of the season along with seniors Ryan Dufault and Kyreese Willingham. The three seniors have led Waseca to a 21-1 record overall and a Class AA state tournament semifinal appearance.