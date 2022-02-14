The Waseca Bluejays traveled to St. James High School to take part in the Section 2A Gymnastics Championships and while they just missed out on some medals, the Bluejays showcased one of their best performances and ended as the Class A No. 20 ranked team.
Waseca claimed fourth place in the team rankings with 130.850 points and trailed only New Ulm Public/New Ulm Area Catholic Schools/Minnesota Valley Lutheran (139.500), St. Peter (139.500) and Mankato West (146.950).
“Overall we had a very consistent meet and we had two girls get very close to earning berths in the state meet, Layla Keith tied for seventh with a girl who did make state,” said head coach Kim Wendland. “We had some strong individual performances and as a team we were very consistent and had one of our better meets of the season.”
With it being the end of the road for the Bluejays in the 2021-22 season, they saw final performances from seniors Camryn Lynch, Taylor Flatau and Jordan Hofmeister, who battled through a broken finger during her beam routine.
Lynch was the only one of the three to compete in all four events and she ended up in ninth place in the all-around rankings behind a 14th-place finish on bars (7.925), an eighth-place finish on vault (8.800), an 18th-place finish on beam (7.925) and a 13th-place finish on floor (8.925).
Originally fearing an early end to her senior campaign, Hofmeister was able to compete in her final meet and competed on beam, where she took 27th place with a 7.125.
Flatau competed in three events and recorded a 26th-place finish on bars, a 29th-place finish on her floor routine and a 23rd-place finish on vault.
“I'm really proud of our seniors that competed,” Wendland said. “Camryn Lynch had a great meet, she probably had season highs on the floor and the vault tonight, I just felt that she ended the season well and I'm going to miss these seniors, they gave us a lot of strong leadership in a really good year for us.”
Sophomore Haydn Lynch finished as Waseca’s top all-arounder with a 33.700, which was good enough for seventh place. She tied Camryn with an 8.800 on vault and added a 13th-place finish on beam (8.475), a 22nd-place finish on bars (7.350) and a 10th-place finish on floor (9.075).
Eighth grader Layla Keith also finished just shy of a medal with her seventh-place finish with NUP-NUACS-MVL’s Kayla Goblirsch on floor behind a 9.225. Overall, she finished 11th in the all-around rankings with a 19th-place finish on bars, a 13th-place finish on vault and a 21st-place finish on beam.
Sophomore Lindy Caldwell closed things out for Waseca with a 16th-place finish in the all-around rankings. She took 32nd place on beam, 23rd place on vault, 26th place on floor and a 33rd place on bars.
“We've had to battle COVID, we've had to battle injuries, one of our top all-arounders has been out and did beam tonight and we didn't even know if that would be possible with a broken finger,” Wendland said. “We've had a lot of struggles but the girls keep pushing and adding new skills and keep getting better and better each week.”