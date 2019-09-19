The Waseca girls soccer team produced an absolute clinic on Tuesday evening at home as they routed Worthington 12-0.
"Tonight was a highly soccer-productive pitch against Worthington. A new expectation was just established. I love to see progress and development in our soccer players," coach JD Delgado said.
Carmen Miller had a whopping five goals and Gabriella Rodriguez followed up with four goals of her own. Sydney Ludwig and Katlyn Hyatt each also chipped in a goal during the teams dominant performance. Addison Wieseler closed out the day with one last goal to hammer the nail in the coffin.
"Tonight's note is not the scoreboard reading, is not how we were able to dominate Worthington. Tonight's note is how we are integrating young soccer players back into our Bluejays flock. The names of eighth graders Anna Blatti, Addison Wieseler, Ella Krautkremer, Alexandria Eustice and seventh grader sensation Gabby Lopez are proof that in our program there is room for new talents," Delgado said.
The girls will look to continue their successful season on Thursday where they will hit the road to play New Ulm at 7:30 p.m.