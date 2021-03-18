Girls basketball
No. 2 Waseca 38, No. 7 Blue Earth Area 27
The Bluejays (11-7) advanced to the Section 2AA semifinals with their win over the Buccaneers Wednesday night, their fifth in a row and seventh in the their past 10 games. The 27 points allowed by Waseca represents the fewest they've allowed all season, tied with their 74-27 win against New Ulm in late January.
Waseca will face No. 3 Fairmont on Friday at Waseca High School with the victor going up against the winner of the game between No. 1 Lake Crystal-WM and No. 4 Medford in the section championship match.
No. 3 Fairmont 62, No. 6 NRHEG 42
The Panthers' (5-14) were unable to overcome self-imposed turnover issues and hot shooting from the Cardinals Wednesday night, ending their season.
"Their press caused us some issues. We tried to rush through it, which caused too many turnovers that lead to easy buckets for them," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "We ended up fighting our way back and had it within two in the first half, but they hit a couple key [3-pointers] and scored on a turnover and we went into [halftime] down by 11. We were never able to claw our way back out after that."
Sophie Stork led NRHEG is scoring with 18 points. Erin Jacobson (8), Sidney Schultz (7), Faith Nielsen (2), Hallie Schultz (2), Kendall Johnson (2), Rhys Martin (2), and Sarah George (1) also scored.
The Panthers will return all but seniors Cassidy Martin and Kendall Johnson next season.
"We appreciate your hard work and leadership throughout the year," Peterson said of her seniors. "I am so excited to see what you will be doing after graduation. I'm excited for our future and the amount of kids we have coming back next year. We are looking forward to a great summer of basketball."
No. 1 Lake Crystal-WM 61, No. 8 JWP 25
JWP's (2-13) season concluded Wednesday evening with their loss to the Knights in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
Emma Johnson and Faith Miller led the Bulldogs in scoring with seven points apiece. Hailie Wheelock (5), Alexa Cords (4), and Emily Bengston (2) also scored for JWP.
Wrestling
Waseca
The Bluejay wrestlers had great success during the first round of the Section 2AA individual tournament Wednesday night, sending six athletes on to the super regional round at Redwood Valley High School this Saturday.
John Feeley (106), Mason Gehloff (120), Luke Osweiler (126), Oliver O'Brien (138), Payton Garza (182), and Jenaro Delgado (285) will be wrestling for a chance to qualify for the state tournament to be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School next week.