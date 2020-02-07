Waseca quickly rinsed any bad taste left following Monday’s loss to Minnesota River by beating Fairmont 4-1 Tuesday in Fairmont.
The Bluejays (14-6, 8-5 Big South) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and took advantage of a major penalty to score twice during it. Riley Forshee got the first goal 10 minutes, 8 seconds into the game and Tylor Nordquist added another goal at 11:42. Jack Rolling and Ben Priebe assisted on both goals. Priebe added a goal of his own at 14:14 with an assist from Marcus Priebe to make it 3-0.
Carson Kuhl made it a 3-1 game after he scored at 13:21 for the Cardinals (4-19, 2-14 Big South) on an assist from Hudson Artz.
Nordquist tallied his second goal of the game with 8 seconds left on an empty-net goal. Charlie Huttemier assisted on the goal.
Waseca finished 2-for-4 on the power play and had a dominating shots on goal advantage. The Bluejays outshot Fairmont 46-16, which included a 17-5 first-period advantage and a 17-6 second-period advantage.
Ben Diedrich finished with 15 saves for Waseca.
The Bluejays face Highland Park Friday in St. Paul.