Waseca's one-two punch of Kyrese Willingham and Andrew Morgan were too much for the St. Peter Saints as the Bluejays broke away to a 69-54 Big South Conference victory Thursday.
Willingham scored a game-high 30, including 17 in the first half, while the 6-foot-9 Bluejays center Morgan added 21.
Wyatt Olson led the Saints with 14 points; Ethan Volk and Josh Johnson each scored 12.
The Bluejays 37-17 first-half advantage proved too much for the Saints to overcome. Waseca put together a 21-0 run after St. Peter had jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead six minutes into the game.
The key matchup between conference rivals was marred by a couple of hard fouls, the first which ended the night for Waseca guard Ryan Dufault, who ended up heading in for stitches. Dufault's breakaway layup closed the gap to 13-12 at the 10-minute mark, but the junior guard left the game after a hard foul by the Saints' Josh Robb.
A minute later, Waseca's Morgan hit a field goal and the Jays never relinquished the lead. Late in the game, Olson's hard foul on Waseca guard Tave Ball drew a technical and the Jays were able to hold off the Saints, who outscored Waseca 37-32 in the second
The Saints had made a game of it in the second half, closing to within nine points at 55-46 with just over four minutes to play. The comeback was keyed by the defensive pressure by Volk, who stuck to Willingham in the second half, limiting the 6-foot-5 forward to just two points through the first 8 minutes.
But Williamham's and-one at the 3:36 mark pushed the lead back up. And with the Saints needing to foul, the junior padded his point total at the free throw line to 30.
The Bluejays improved to 7-0 in the Big South with the win, 15-4 overall. But the Jays dropped a 70-59 game Saturday at Marshall. The BSC-West leading Tigers improved to 10-0 in conference play, 18-1 overall.) On Tuesday, Waseca hosts cross-county rival New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. And on Thursday, it's another BSC game versus New Ulm.
St. Peter dropped to 5-2 in conference play with the loss, 12-6 overall. The Saints fell 67-61 to Mounds View Saturday in a Kasson-Mantorville Showcase game.
The Saints are off until Friday at St. James (4-13; 0-7). On Saturday, it's the big matchup versus nationally-ranked Minnehaha Academy at 4 p.m. in St. Peter. The Redhawks have four Division I college recruits and are drawing sell-out crowds on the road and handily defeated the Bluejays 81-46 on January 25.
Next Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Saints have a nonconference matchup at Norwood-Young America.
Waseca 37 - 32 — 69
St. Peter 17 - 37 — 54
Waseca: Williingham 30, Morgan 21, Matt Seberson 6, Dufault 4, Ball 3, Zach Hoehn 3, Dravyn Spies 2.
St. Peter: Wyatt Olson 14, Volk, 12, Johnson 12, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 8, Bennett Olson 7, Carson Kennedy 1.