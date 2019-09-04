WASECA — The Bluejay girls tennis team improved their game since their last match but fell short on Tuesday as they hosted the Winona Winhawks and lost 5-2.
"Winona had a very balanced singles line-up, which was a good test for our singles players. I thought our doubles teams played well, winning two out of the three matches. Emilie and Grace were close at No. 3 doubles. Taylor played one of her better matches against at No. 1 singles. Their match had a lot of good pace and Taylor answered with some good shots," coach Kyle Collins said.
Taylor Pfeifer was slotted in the No.1 spot and lost Emma Heinert 6-2, 6-4. CeCe Huttemierwas defeated by Arianna Jacobs 6-4, 6-3 and Tanika Johnson dropped her match against Molly Heinert 6-2, 6-1. In the last singles match match Sarah Robbins lost to Adele Jacobs 6-2, 6-3.
Waseca had better luck during the doubles competition as Emily Farley and Nicola DeJager beat MacCarthy Leaf and Marissa McNally 7-5, 6-3. The Bluejays picked up another win as Hannah Potter and Ava Storjohann defeated Julia Reeck and Grave Buswell 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. In the last doubles match Emilie Adamek and Grace Lapides lost to Jaida Oudel and Ruby Baker 7-6, 7-5.
Waseca is 1-7 following this match and will look to rebound on Thursday as they host St. Peter at 4:30 p.m.