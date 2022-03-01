Combining a swarming defense with a dominating inside offense, No. 5 Waseca knocked off No. 4 St. Clair 60-38 in the Section 2AA South Subsection girls basketball quarterfinals Tuesday.
"Defense is kind of our backbone," Waseca head coach Jon Conway said. "It's what we kind of build on, so it's great for these kids to execute that."
The Bluejays focused on stopping St. Clair's leading scorers this season, eighth-grade guard Brooklin Hinze and sophomore guard Steph Cink. Waseca held Cink to six points on two 3-pointers, while Hinze scored 20 with three 3's.
"We did a good job of getting prepared for this game," Conway said. "We had some tendencies that they wanted to do and sets that we defended well. We had a couple of kids we were trying to key on. They're really good players. We had a good game plan to try to make that difficult for them."
The Bluejays took advantage of their size by driving and scoring in the paint.
"When we were able to use it [size] definitely," Conway said. "We tried to get easy baskets. We wanted paint touches. We wanted to drive and get open lay-ups where our shoulders were to the basket and get the ball to our posts."
The Cyclones rarely scored in the paint, but they can shoot the 3 ball, Conway said.
Junior center Kloe Wadd led the Bluejays' attack with 18 points, all from close range in the paint.
Waseca guards Mia Kanewischer and Avery Madsen also scored in double figures with 10 points each. Both had a pair of 3-point baskets from long range.
Also for the Bluejays, junior guard Megan Kanewischer netted nine points with one 3-pointer; freshman guard Aliyah Taylor had five points including a 3; senior guard Maddie Bulfer scored 4 points; junior Sam Azure bucketed 3 points on a 3-pointer; and sophomore guard Addison Wiesceler made a free throw for 1 point.
Wadd was unstoppable in the first half scoring 12 points, leading the Bluejays to a 26-9 lead with 5:20 remaining and finishing off the half with a put back basket to make it 34-18.
Conway said momentum made a difference. "A key for us was getting out and making a couple of shots right away," she said.
The Bluejays increased their lead to as much as 60-31 on another put back by Wadd with 3 minutes to play in the second half.
"The kids did a nice job of being patient to try and get some really great shots," Conway said. "It was a total team win."
Conway didn't expect as wide a margin of victory.
But playing the Big South Conference, the Bluejays have a tougher schedule than the Cyclones, who play in the Valley Conference with smaller schools.
"We try to challenge our kids," Conway said. "Our conference has some phenomenal teams in it, and those tests don't always end up even close to being in our favor, but they do prepare us better for moments like this."
St. Clair (17-8) beat Waseca 59-51 in the regular season.
Waseca (10-17) advances to the south subsection semifinals against No. 1 seeded Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (23-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mankato East. LCWM beat No. 8 seeded Blue Earth Area 74-22 in the first round and beat Waseca in the regular season 56-47.
In other first-round games, No. 2 seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva defeated No. 7 Medford 67-50 and No. 6 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown upset No. 3 Maple River 55-34.