WASECA — The Bluejay girls volleyball team swept St. James Area on Monday evening in Waseca. The team won in set scores of 25-14, 25-22, and 25-17.
"Really good outing for us tonight. We came out with a lot of energy and focus. We had a balanced attack up front and our serving game was strong. We fell into a hole the second set but were able to climb our way out thanks to Nelson's tough serves. Scrappy play helped get the crowd into it. The girls wanted it tonight," coach Jolene Hauger said.
Megan Nelson did not only deliver on her seven ace serves but also provided 28 assists in the teams win. Lexi Herman posted 13 kills and Rachel Breck contributed ten as well. Breck, Herman and Conway each had a block apiece. Eliza Harguth chipped in 13 digs while Nelson and Hayes each had seven as well. Breck put up two ace serves during the teams sweep.
The team will compete in a tournament on Thursday that begins at 9 a.m. at Sartell high school. The girls will compete against Foley, Hibbing, Little Falls, Osakis, Princeton and St. Cloud Cathedral.