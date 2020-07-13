Waseca made it two wins a row Sunday with a 10-3 victory over Winona in Winona to move to .500 on the season.
The Braves (3-3, 3-3 Twin River) got big games from Kyle Waugh and Geno Glynn, who combined to account for five RBI on the day. Five other players tallied an RBI in the win for Waseca, which finished with 14 hits.
Cam Madsen meanwhile limited the Chiefs to three runs on six hits in a complete game effort. Madsen struck out nine and walked four. His only blemish came in the eighth inning when he gave up a three-run home run to Hunter Kruse.
“It was a nice win on the long road trip,” Tink Larson said. “We hit the ball well as we put together multiple hit innings so we could score in crooked numbers.”
Five players had multiple hits, including Kelvin Nelson, who went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Waseca scored three runs in the fourth inning after Waugh brought in Chris Glynn with a sacrifice fly. Geno Glynn hit the first of his two doubles to bring in Nelson and Rob Meidl, who reached on an error.
Nelson drove in Cody Ulfers with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning after Ulfers reached on a one-out double. Chris Glynn, who went 2-for-5 reached on a swinging bunt, advanced to second on a while pitch and scored on a base hit from Meidl to make it 5-0.
The Braves made it an 8-0 game in the eighth inning after Meidl and Waugh drew back-to-back walks with one out. Geno Glynn delivered his second double of the game to score a run while Zac Kruger and Zander FitzSimmons collected back-to-back two-out singles to score Waugh and Geno Glynn.
Winona drew the game to 8-3 after the bottom half of the inning but Waseca found two more runs in the top of the ninth. Nelson and Meidl, who went 2-for-3 with three runs, singled with one out and Waugh followed with a base hit to score Nelson. Geno Glynn walked and Meidl scored on a ground out from Ryan Wangen to make it 10-3.
Ulfers and Chriss Glynn finished 2-for-5 as well.
Austin Lenhardt went seven innings for the Chiefs and allowed five runs on eight hits. He struck out five and walked one. Waseca tagged Jordan Frey for three runs on three hits and two walks in one inning of work. Jacob Taschetta gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in an inning of work.
Waseca faces Pine Island Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Waseca.