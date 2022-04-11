When the Waseca baseball team was finally able to take the field to open its 2022 season, there was no shortage of of fireworks on the field as the Bluejays put together a top-tier all-around performance, defeating the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights 18-1 in four and a half innings. Almost lost in the barrage of runs was the fact that senior pitcher Carter McQuery pitched a five-inning no hitter featuring 10 strikeouts while the Knights only baserunners came via walks.
When asked what his mindset was returning to the mound in the fifth with the no-hitter on the line, McQuery said, "I honestly just didn't want to mess up, if we can keep up what we did today, we will continue to build."
After a scoreless first inning, the Bluejays offense showed up in a big way in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Oliver O'Brien hit a slow rolling single to the left side of the infield and stole second. Kedrik Volkmann followed up the steal with another slow roller to short but the throw to first went wide allowing O'Brien to beat the follow up throw into home plate and score the opening run.
Griffin Krautkremer continued the run with a perfectly placed bunt down the left side line which resulted in a single before Grant Cox smashed an RBI double into the left-centerfield gap. Tyson Reger smoked another double into the same same gap to score two more runs and before the inning closed, McQuery helped his own cause with with another RBI double, giving Waseca a 6-0 lead after two.
The Knights needed to find something to regain some momentum in the third, but any hope of a response was squashed with McQuery striking out the side.
The 10-run bottom of the third began when O'Brien connected with a fastball and sent it well over the left-field fence for a lead-off solo homerun. The Bluejays batted around the order without registering a single out, and when O'Brien returned to the plate, he had the bases loaded.
With a new pitcher on the mound, there was little difference in result as O'Brien once again crushed the ball, this time closer to centerfield which resulted in the ball not making it out of the park, but instead it hit the base of the fence for a two-RBI double.
Despite how hard he hit it, O'Brien never thought the second shot would get out, "Honestly no I didn't think it would get out because it was closer to centerfield, I was just glad I got another chance to hit."
The Bluejays would end the third with a 16-0 lead and managed to put two more runs on the board in the fourth leading to the opportunity to win via run rule with just three more outs assuming they didn't give up nine runs in the top of the fifth.
McQuery faced his toughest challenge of the night as his pitch count started to elevate and the first pair of batters were able to draw walks before he struck out the third. The next batter was able to draw a base on balls to load the base with only one out and a pitch that got away into the dirt allowed LCWM to score its lone run of the game with the runner on third managing to sneak in just under the tag at home.
Waseca head coach Taylor Phelps made a visit to the mound and after confirming his ace wanted to finish the game, he allowed McQuery to go back to work where he struck out the final two batters and secure the 18-1 win.
"The one tough play the defense did have to make they did, so I'm happy with how they played," said McQuery.
As for the performance of the offense, O'Brien said, "It really feels good to get the win and score some runs."
With the victory, Waseca opens the season 1-0 and they are scheduled to return to the diamond Tuesday, April 19 when they welcome the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.