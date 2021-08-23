The NRHEG Panthers volleyball team finished last season 3-9 overall and in fourth place in the Gopher Conference; however, they had a few variables fighting against them.
For starters, multi-sport star Sophie Stork underwent surgery to address a meniscus issue in her knee after it appeared unlikely that the 2020 high school volleyball season would take place only for the Minnesota State High School League to approve the completion of the season weeks later. Secondly, the Panthers were relatively inexperienced and relied on a bevy of freshmen, sophomores and juniors to help carry the team.
Both of these issues NRHEG experienced are different this fall.
Stork will return to the court for her senior campaign and appears to be in full health following successful basketball, softball and AAU basketball seasons.
Additionally, the Panthers return six athletes with significant varsity experience including hitters Erin Jacobson, Bree Ihrke, Sarah George and Rhys Martin as well as setter Halley Schultz. The remedy of the ailments that plagued her team last season has Panthers coach Onika Peterson excited for what the 2021 season has to offer.
“We’re excited about the group that we’ve got coming in,” Peterson said. “We’ve got a good core of six girls that saw court time last year, which is nice to have that experience and that leadership out on the court.”
While NRHEG figures to compete alongside likes of Kenyon-Wanamingo, Medford and Bethlehem Academy in the new-look Gopher Conference this fall, the Panthers will likely have to adapt their play to help compensate for a relative lack of height compared to their rivals. Many teams boast multiple athletes in the front row who top six-feet tall; however, NRHEG’s front line mostly comprises athletes who are just a hair under.
“One thing that we’re going to have to do well to be successful is we’re going to have to be an extremely scrappy team,” Peterson said. “We’re not going to be able to just allow teams to take advantage of that height disadvantage for us and we’re going to have to be extremely competitive in the back row and just have a never give up attitude.”
Still, the Panthers overall experience and athleticism should have them right in the middle of the competition in their conference.
ROSTER
Rhys Martin, senior, right side hitter
Sidney Schultz, senior, libero
Sophie Stork, senior, outside hitter
Andy Briggs, junior, outside hitter
Sarah George, junior, middle hitter
Bailey Ihrke, junior, outside hitter
Bree Ihrke, junior, middle hitter
Erin Jacobson, junior, outside hitter
Tatum Smith Vulcan, junior, right side hitter
Mayla Soulisak, junior, back row
Grace Wilkenson, junior, back row
Faith Nielsen, sophomore, setter
Hallie Schultz, sophomore, setter
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug 26: 7:15 p.m., Alden-Conger
Tuesday, Aug 31: 7:15 p.m., Tri-City United
Tuesday, Sept 7: 7:15 p.m., Martin Luther-GHEC
Thursday, Sept 9: 7:15 p.m, Away vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Saturday, Sept 11: 9 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, St. Peter High School
Tuesday, Sept 14: 7:15 p.m., Randolph
Thursday, Sept 16: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Triton
Tuesday, Sept 21: 5 p.m., United South Central
Thursday, Sept 23: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Bethlehem Academy
Saturday, Sept 25: 8:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, United South Central High
Thursday, Sept 30: 7:15 p.m., Blooming Prairie
Saturday, Oct 2: 9 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Tri-City United High School
Tuesday, Oct 5: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Hayfield
Thursday, Oct 7: 7:15 p.m., Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Monday, Oct 11: 7:30 p.m., Away vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo
Thursday, Oct 14: 7:15 p.m., Medford
Tuesday, Oct 19: 7:15 p.m., Away vs. Maple River