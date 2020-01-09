NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA — The Waseca Bluejays Wrestling team captured a first-place finish this past Saturday at the 2020 NYA Central Invitational and were able to show off major individual success as well after Jacob Hertzog won most outstanding wrestler of the tournament as well.
“These young wrestlers really stepped up and wrestled well. They never gave up and wrestled their matches. Everyone on the team stepped up and wrestled pasted our expectations,” coach Jake Janike said. “Most things went well as all the wrestlers had confidence and determination to win. We were losing in a couple matches in the finals and our boys came back and won those matches.”
The Bluejays had four different first-place finishes which included Mason Gehloff at 106 pounds, Oliver O’Brien at 126, Payton Garza at 160 and Hertzog dominating the heavyweight competition.
Kaden Johnson, Luke Osweiler, Elijah Johnannsen, and Tyler Klinger all recorded third-place finishes during the team’s win. Blake Wendland had a second-place finish at 152 pounds and Christian Rodriguez came in 4th at 145 pounds. Liam Aberle came in fifth at 195 pounds while Buck Kuhns and JD Delgado each had sixth-place finishes.
“As the season progresses these young wrestlers are realizing to never give up and always wrestle all six minutes of every match. Never worrying about anything other then controlling the pace of the match,” Janike said. “These young men did exactly that and finished outstanding over the weekend and have been doing well all season. We are preparing to head to Blue Earth Thursday night and Worthington on Saturday for the Big South Conference Tournament.”
The boys will look to continue this success and will hit the mats again on Thursday night as they travel to compete against Blue Earth Area at 7:30 p.m.