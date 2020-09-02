Last season, Waseca ventured into somewhat unfamiliar territory by reaching the section semifinals and now this season there’s doubt that there will be a postseason in this COVID-19 modified season.
The Bluejays finished 10-6-1 and claimed a Big South Conference title with an 8-3-1 mark. What is known is Waseca will play a conference-only schedule and based on last year’s results that should bode well for the Bluejays.
All-conference selection Brandon Lopez returns for Waseca and he’ll lead the attack through the midfield.
“It’s a key role,” Lopez said. You move the whole midfield. It takes a lot of skill and knowledge because you’re the whole eyes of the team as you go forward with the ball.”
Lopez will have Christian Arreguin as a target forward to look to as the Bluejays begin the attack.
“As soon as I get the ball, I’m looking for options, penetrating through that last defending role,” Arreguin said. “They don’t really use me as the shooting, finishing guy. They kind of set me up in a place where I can hopefully assist the next person and then I can back them up.”
Arreguin has switched between the target forward and attacking midfield position in the past but Waseca head coach Terry Nafe said he’s grown into the target forward position.
Nafe has nine seniors on this year’s squad, many of whom joined the varsity team as freshman in an emergency role initially. Now they’ve matured and have three years of varsity experience, which will help make the transition easier for younger players.
The Bluejays return just one defender last year in Luke Osweiler, who plays on the left side. Three other spots have to be filled, though it appears Preston Mansfield will hold down the right side. The two central defender roles have to be determined but Nafe has a cast he can choose from, including Junior Delgado, Cole Bjorke, Miguel Beltran and Eli Nelson. Though some of those may play a holding midfield role as well.
“They’ve got a lot of potential and they’ve shown well in practice early but we just need some experience,” Nafe said. “As we get toward the end of the season we’ll be strong.”
Waseca will bring in a new goalkeeper this season in Noah Mealey. He transferred from Mankato West last spring and has played goalie before, albeit on the ice with hockey teams in the past.
“He’s shown himself to be fearless,” Nafe said. “He’s got a lot of guts in there and good instincts but it takes a while to learn how to control your penalty area and handle cross balls when they come in.”
The Bluejays like to play fast and transition into a counterattack quickly. In order to do so, they’ll rely on the midfield.
“The majority of it will be working from defense all the way up top,” Arreguin said. “More of that transition aspect instead of separate little spots. We’re going to work on getting it from the defense to the midfield to the strikers.”
And the team has worked to add more of a possession-style game this season.