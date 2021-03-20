F: 17 27 — 44
W: 28 27 — 55
POINTS: McQuery (17), Draeger (12), Wadd (12), Renteria (6), Azure (3), Hiller (3), Rodriguez (2)
REBOUNDS: Renteria (8), Wadd (5), McQuery (4), Draeger (4), Rodriguez (2), Hiller
ASSISTS: Renteria (6), Rodriguez (5), Draeger (4), Azure, Hiller, McQuery, Wadd
The Waseca girls basketball team picked the perfect time of the season to get hot.
The No. 2 Bluejays picked up their sixth win in a row and the eighth in their last 10 games Friday night with a 55-44 victory over the No. 3 Fairmont Cardinals in the Section 2AA subsection semifinals. Coach Joan Conway was pleased with her team's performance, particularly in the first half, after their struggles against a scrappy No. 7 Blue Earth Area team during their 37-28 opening round win a few days prior.
"[Playing so well in the first half] was huge, especially considering how we did not play to our ability Wednesday night. Give Blue Earth credit, but we didn't. It was good to recover from that in an aggressive nature and do what we are capable of."
Waseca played arguably their most complete 18 minutes of basketball during the first half, combining fantastic defense with perfectly executed inside-out offense against an aggressive matchup 2-3 zone defense by the Cardinals. Guards Melady Renteria, Brittany Draeger, Gabby Rodriguez and Sam Azure ran the offense with poise, often breaking Farimont's 1-2-1-1 full-court press with relative ease and waiting for the right moment to strike when in the half-court.
"We talked before the game, it was so important for us to go north and south against that matchup zone defense. We are known for being patient...but you can only be patient for so long. We got north and south and we made good reads on it," Conway said.
The Bluejays took a 28-17 lead into halftime, an 11-point deficit that the Cardinals were ultimately unable to reduce by the end of the game.
Despite how well Waseca's guards played, the most valuable player of the game was sophomore center Kloe Wadd.
Wadd — who was a force in the post and even knocked down a couple of 10-15-foot jumpers — contributed 12 points off the bench for the Bluejays to go along with terrific help defense and strong rebounding. Her overall size and length, especially when playing alongside fellow center Camryn McQuery, who scored 17 points herself, gave Fairmont trouble in the paint.
"[Wadd] had a real nice game...When we had [McQuery and Wadd on the court together], she went to town with it....Those long jumpers were huge for her," Conway said.
The 6-footer plays with a natural sense of the game that is unusual for girls with her level of experience. At an age when many girls her size are simply trying to figure out how to maneuver their bodies around the court, Wadd plays with a fluidity and confidence that screams of great potential. Her advanced defensive awareness is the perfect fit alongside the length of McQuery, the tenacity of Renteria, Draeger's tendency to be a pest, and Rodriguez's cerebral play.
Waseca will now turn their attention to the subsection finals where they will go up against the No. 1 Lake Crystal-WM Knights. The Knights' took the first meeting between the two teams, 69-65, but both squads are much different than they were in late January. Lake Crystal is 16-1 overall, but lost one of their best players in Lakesha Carter to an ACL tear midway through the season and the Bluejays are 12-4 since their loss.
The Knights are "offensively gifted" with "phenomenal shooters," according to Conway, who is hoping to use her team's size and strength to their advantage. She and her coaching staff will take the next couple of days to develop a game plan that they hope will help them prevail.
The subsection title game will be played on Tuesday, March 23 at Lake Crystal-WM High School. Tip is set for 7 p.m. The winner will face either No. 1 Jordan or No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Section 2AA championship game with a trip to the state tournament on the line.