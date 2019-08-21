The Waseca Bluejays soccer squad headed to Fairmont this past Saturday where they competed in three 50-minute scrimmages against Marshall, Albert Lea and Worthington.
 
The team lost to Marshall by a score of 2-1 and who happens to be the conference favorite. Waseca rebounded following the loss and closed the day with a 2-1 victory over Albert Lea as well as defeating Worthington 1-0.
 
Worthington is the defending conference champion.
 
Sage Lang had two goals for the team and Stephen Quintero and Jay Lewer each chipped in a goal of their own.
 
"We did well on the attack, holding possession and creating chances.  Still have some work to do with team defending.  All-in-all a good successful day," head coach Terry Nafe said.
 
The boys first regular season game will be played at home this Friday where they will host Mound Westonka at 5 p.m.
 
 

