Waseca put together a nearly flawless meet last Thursday in St. Peter to claim the boys meet title.
The Bluejays finished with 18 points after claiming the top three spots and putting two more runners in the top seven spots. Fairmont finished a distant second with 50 points while St. Peter took third with 70 points.
Isaac Feldkamp won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 15 seconds as he beat out brother Matthew Feldkamp by nine seconds. Collin Dufault came in another nine seconds behind Matthew Feldkamp to claim third.
Brody Wirtz had an impressive meet by placing fourth with a time of 17:51. Joe Feldkamp placed seventh in 18:05 and just behind him came Addison Sampson, who completed the course in 18:16 as Waseca’s sixth runner.
Eight Bluejays runners finished in the top 13 and junior varsity runner Eddie Herman even cracked the top 20 with a 19th-place finish.
Waseca’s top three girls are tough to run against but Fairmont showed just a little more depth to claim the meet title with 27 points. The Bluejays finished with 35 points for second place while St. Peter took third with 84 points.
Ella Dufault won the race by finishing in 18:24 but Fairmont claimed the Nos. 2-3 spots, the No. 6-7 spots and the ninth spot to win the team meet.
Callie Dufault finished fourth with a time of 20:12 and came within five seconds of Fairmont’s Macy Hanson, who placed third in 20:07. Laura Thompson led the Cardinals with a second-place time of 19:18.
Waseca’s Evie O’Brien took fifth with a time of 20:58 while Brittney Draeger claimed 11th with a time of 22:15. Cora McCabe came in 14th with a time of 22:24 and Clarissa Mairs finished 15th in 22:47.
The Bluejays head to Redwood Falls Saturday for the Big South Conference meet.