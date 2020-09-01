Waseca fell 7-0 to Blue Earth Area Monday in Blue Earth.
The Bluejays (0-3) lost in straight sets in all seven matches.
Waseca played competitive matches in doubles. Seniors Emily Farley and Tanika Johnson lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles to the Buccaneers’ Arika Howard and McKenna Dutton.
Junior Nicola DeJager and sophomore Miranda Breck lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles against Blue Earth’s Britt Howard and Lyndsey Borris.
At No. 3 doubles, junior Jewel Paulson and sophomore Miranda Breck lost 6-2, 6-0 to Cali Beyer and Olivia Dutton.
Bluejays senior Brooke Hayes dropped her match at No. 4 singles 6-3, 6-2 while junior Hannah Berndt lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Waseca sophomore CeCe Huttemier fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to Te’a Armstrong and sophomore Sarah Robbins lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
The Bluejays face St. Peter Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in St. Peter.