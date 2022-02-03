The Waseca Bluejays got off to the wrong start in their Monday night road showdown against the Minnesota River Bulldogs and despite a valiant comeback effort, they eventually fell in a 4-3 overtime loss.
It took 23 seconds from the initial puck drop for River’s Drew Simonette to find the back of the net to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
From there, the Bulldogs tallied a second goal seven minutes after Simonette’s goal, then scored for a third time with a minute remaining in the period, putting the Bluejays in a 3-0 hole going into the first intermission.
The second period is where they began to turn things around on the scoreboard with senior defenseman Jarret Ahlschlager finding the back of the net at 11:42 off an assist from Leo Harguth. One minute later, junior forward Kyle Ahlschlager recorded his 11th overall goal to bring the game within one goal.
Fellow junior forward Griffin Krautkremer found that one goal with just over three and a half minutes remaining in the third period off an assist from Kyle Ahlschlager, which forced the overtime period.
Minnesota River found a response for Waseca’s three unanswered goals and notched the overtime winner just under three minutes into the period to drop the Bluejays to 4-11-1 overall.
According to MNHockeyHub, junior goaltender Eli Wetzel was credited with the start in net for Waseca and recorded 20 saves on 24 shots in 53:56 on the ice.