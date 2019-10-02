WASECA — The Waseca boys football team made it look easy on Friday night as they put up a dominant win over Worthington by a score of 48-13.
"Offensively I thought the offensive line and especially the run blocking was excellent. We're doing good things there. We are an improving team but we aren't as consistent as we need to be. I think that will come as we improve our practice habits and our mental toughness," coach Brad Wendland said.
Waseca forced a three and out to begin the ball game and took over on their own 47-yard line for the opening drive. Blake Wendland caught a pass for a first down early on but the Trojans Daniel Pavelko intercepted the ball and took it to the house for a 60-yard pick six. Worthington's PAT failed but the Trojans struck the scoreboard first to go up 6-0.
The Waseca offense was able to respond and drove down field that resulted in a two-yard touchdown carry from Denver Daniel with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter. Waseca began the second quarter aggressively and it was Daniel again who found an opening and tore off a 25-yard touchdown run with 11:43 left in the second quarter. After a successful PAT from Shaun Hulscher Waseca put themselves up 14-6, and they never looked back.
"Our focus at practice and our preparation going into games has gotten a lot better but we still have a long ways to go to be where we want to be come playoff time. We did a good job playing fast all game last week and playing till the whistle, the big guys did their thing again this week and we ran the ball well because of that," Daniel said.
Trojans senior running back Emmett Bickett wasted no time and ripped off a 70-yard touchdown on the next drive to close the deficit to 14-13 with 11:32 remaining in the half. It would be the last time the Trojans would find the end zone the rest of the night though.
Waseca started a five-minute drive which culminated in Daniel scoring his third touchdown of the game and extending the Bluejays lead 21-13 with 6:42 left in the quarter. Waseca was able to get the ball back quickly and scored again off of a 35-yard run by quarterback Ryan Dufault. Waseca failed on the conversion but were able to take a 27-13 going into the half.
"We really run the ball well and our line does a phenomenal job. We still have some work to do in the pass game but we are getting better and better every day," Dufault said.
The passing game showed off an explosive play in the third quarter when Dufault was able to find Kyreese Willingham for a 34-yard touchdown with 9:04 left in the third quarter. The conversion was good and Waseca went up 35-13. On another drive later in the third quarter Dufault punched in a touchdown from six yards out to really help put the game away and make the score 42-13.
The Bluejays hammered the nail in the coffin during the fourth quarter as Dufault connected with Tave Ball who ran it for 30 yards for another six. Ball scored with 9:45 left in the fourth to close the door on Worthington and help deliver a homecoming win to the home crowd.
"Defense we were good in our coverage in our kick off and kick off return teams had great games. We had two poor plays and we have to make sure we eliminate those things," Wendland said.
The team is now 4-1 following this win and will head to St. Peter on Friday where kick off is set for 7 p.m.