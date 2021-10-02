The boys and girls cross country teams for Waseca traveled to the Zumbrota Golf Club Thursday to take part in the ZM/KW Invitational.
The girls finished the day in first place with a team score of 64, just edging out second place Plainview-Elgin-Millville who finished with a team score of 65.
The boys tied with Goodhue High School for the fourth best team score, with both boys teams finishing with 115. Placing in front of them were PEM in third (112), Pine Island in second (81) and Rochester Lourdes in first (55).
The girls first-place finish was powered by four top 20 finishes, including a second-place finish by Ella Dufault (19:24.2) and a ninth-place finish by Callie Dufault (21:57.8). Joining them in the top 20 was Cora McCabe at 17th (23:05.3) and Alayna Akers right behind her in 18th (23:12.2).
Evelyn O’Brien wasn’t far behind, finishing in 22nd place with a time of 23:35.6. Kiya Hoof finished in 32nd (25:31.0), and Lilly Halla finished in 48th (28:46.1).
The boys saw two top-five finishes, with Isaac Feldkamp taking second place with a time of 17:45.7 and Joe Feldkamp finishing in fifth place with a time of 18:20.6. Behind them in 13th place was Addison Sampson, who finished with a time of 19:21.3.
Also finishing for the boys was Solomon Wilson in 41st place (20:55.1) and Cade Kalbow in 56th place (21.55.9)
Both teams will be back in action Thursday, Oct. 7 when the Bluejays will host the Waseca Invite at the Waseca Lakeside Country Club at 4:30 p.m.