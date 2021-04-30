Baseball
Loyola Catholic 16, JWP 0
Ethan Winters grabbed the Bulldogs lone hit — a single — during their lopsided loss to the Crusaders Thursday afternoon. He finished the day 1-for-2.
St. Peter 4, Waseca 3
Waseca's Zach Hoehn threw four and two-thirds innings and allowed three runs, though none of them were earned, during the Bluejays' loss to the Saints Thursday evening. He struck out four, walked six and allowed four hits.
Zander Fitzsimmons once again led Waseca at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Carter McQuery went 2-for-2 with a double and RBI as well. Payton Garza and Noah Mealy also added hits.
Golf
Tri-City United Invite
The Waseca Bluejays boys golf team finished in second place with a score of 368 during the Tri-City Invite Thursday afternoon. Griffin Seifert and Dominic Langager each shot an 87 and finished tied for sixth overall.
Track and Field
JWP Invite
The Bulldog boys (103) and girls (110) track and field teams each claimed first place finishes during their respective portions of the JWP Invite Thursday afternoon.
Emma Johnson tied the school record in the pole vault event, reaching a height of 8-feet-7-inches. Erin Heitkamp (100-meter), Lauren Dimler (100-hurdles), Memphis James (300-hurdles), Elizabeth White (300-hurdles), Jacob Cahill (400-meter, pole vault, triple jump), Madeline Hoehn (400-meter), Christian Born (800-meter), Ashlin Keyes (high jump), Austin Westphal (long jump) and Alexa Cords (shot put) earned individual first place finishes for the Bulldogs.
JWP also swept the relay events during both the boys and girls portions of the meet.
Softball
St. Peter 8, Waseca 3
The Bluejays scored three runs across the fourth and fifth innings, but, unfortunately, it was not enough to overcome the Saints Thursday afternoon in St. Peter.
Boys tennis
Worthington 4, Waseca 3
Charlie Huttemier (6-1, 6-0) and Dahminik Deutsch (6-4, 6-1) picked up wins during singles play, while the duo of Ben Diedrich/Earl Hanson (4-6, 6-2, 10-6) did so during doubles as the Bluejays fell to the Trojans Thursday afternoon in Worthington.
Track and field
Bethlehem Academy meet
Both the boys and girls track and field teams for NRHEG competed in a meet hosted by Bethlehem Academy Thursday afternoon.
The Panther girls came in second with 73 points. Raquel Fischer (200-meter), Terri Valle (1,600-meter), Quinn Van Maldegham (3,200-meter), the 4x100 relay team and the 4x800 relay team picked up first place finishes.
On the boys' side, NRHEG (64) came in third. Daniel Nydegger (800-meter) and the 4x400 relay team earned victories.