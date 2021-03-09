Boys basketball
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 73, JWP 39
The Bulldogs (4-11, 2-10) fell to the Knights (7-10, 6-7) Monday night in Valley Conference action.
Memphis James led JWP in scoring with 22 points.
The Bulldogs wrap up their regular season on Thursday against Blooming Prairie (6-9, 5-8 Gopher Conference).
Hayfield 81, NRHEG 45
The Vikings (13-3, 11-2 Gopher Conference) used a strong second half to overwhelm the Panthers (5-11, 4-8) Monday night, fueled by forcing turnovers and drawing fouls.
NRHEG maintained pace with Hayfield throughout the majority of the first half, tying the game up at 20 with five minutes remaining. However, as has been the case with the Vikings all season, Hayfield ran away with the game after halftime.
"They did this the first time we played them and once again they came out and went on a big run to start the [second half] after we turned the ball over and missed some good looks," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "As the half went on, we had two guys foul out and that really hurt not having them in there. Fouling became an issue too as they shot 20 free throws in the game compared to our five. We played hard and thought we had a chance to stay with them, but in the end the missed shots and fouls really hurt us."
Kordell Schlaak (14) led NRHEG in scoring. Ashton Johnson (9), Porter Peterson (7), Benjamin Schoenrock (7), Jaxon Beck (4), Daxter Lee (2), and Jack Olson (2) also scored for the Panthers.
NRHEG wraps up their regular season on Friday against WEM (6-8, 6-6).
Girls basketball
Waseca 78, New Ulm 49
The Bluejays (8-7, 5-2 Big South Conference) picked up Monday night where they left off over the weekend, easily defeating the Eagles (3-12, 2-7) thanks to hot outside shooting.
Waseca finished their second-straight game shooting over 50% from beyond the arc as a team, led by Brittany Draeger who converted four of her five attempts; she finished the game with 19 points. Camryn McQuery posted a mammoth 23-point, 14-rebound double-double with Kloe Wadd (13), Sam Azure (8), Melady Renteria (7), Jaden Hiller (5), and Mia Kanewischer (3) also scoring for the Bluejays.
The Bluejays finish their regular season on Thursday against NRHEG (5-11).
Hayfield 65, NRHEG 56
The Panthers (5-11, 3-10 Gopher Conference) were able to hang tough with a good Vikings squad (11-5, 7-4) Monday night, but were ultimately unable to earn the win.
Hayfield took a meager two-point lead into halftime, but were able to extend their lead to nine by the end of the game, due in large part to foul trouble on NRHEG's end.
"I am very impressed with this team. They continue to work hard and improve every day," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "We battled and were right there tonight. Unfortunately, Hayfield had some calls that swung the momentum and game in their favor."
Kendall Johnson posted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Erin Jacobson led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points. Faith Neilsen (12), Sidney Schultz (8), Hallie Schultz (4), Andrea Briggs (4), and Sarah George (2) also scored for NRHEG.
The Panthers return to action on Thursday against Waseca (8-7).
Girls hockey
New Ulm 13, Waseca 0
Waseca was unable to claim their first victory of the season Monday night in a lopsided matchup with the Big South Conference champion Eagles (13-2, 11-0). New Ulm outshot Waseca 35-6 on the evening.
The Bluejays conclude their regular season on Friday in a matchup with Rochester Lourdes (6-8).
Wrestling
Maple River 57, NRHEG 16
The Panthers season concluded Monday night following their loss to the Eagles in the Section 2A quarterfinals Monday night.
"We are very thankful for the opportunity to wrestle this year. This year has been a challenge, and even though the season didn't go the way we wanted it to go, we learned that sometimes just having the chance to compete is better than being sidelined," NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. "We will turn our focus toward the individual tournament in the hopes of sending wrestlers to the Super Section, or possibly the state tournament."
Parker Bunn (113; 10-2 major decision), Thor Routh (152; 15-6 major decision), Ralph Roesler (182; 6-5 decision), and Makota Misgen (285; fall) earned victories for NRHEG.