With the announcement of seedings and brackets for section volleyball tournaments, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs were awarded the No. 4 seed in their half of the Section 2A volleyball tournament.
Facing the Bulldogs in the opening round Thursday is the No. 5 seeded Madelia Blackhawks, who closed out their season with a 10-18 overall record and finished 4-4 in Valley Conference games, while JWP had a 9-16 overall record and 5-6 performance in Gopher Conference matches.
The winner of the match will likely go on to face the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Clippers, assuming Cleveland beats the winner of No. 8 United South Central and No. 9 Martin County West.
There are two halves to the Section 2A bracket, and Mayer Lutheran is the No. 1 seed in the other half.
Both teams, despite the different conferences, seem to be on par with each other with similar records and similar performances in their respective conferences. But the Bulldogs have more going in their favor heading into Thursday night.
Since JWP was placed as the higher seed, it’ll have the luxury of playing on its home court to open up section play, which helps even more with the fact that the Bulldogs picked up a confidence boosting sweep over USC in their home closer.
For Madelia, the Blackhawks hit a slight bump to close out their regular season, as it lost two straight on their home court to Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Edgerton. Now they have to go into Janesville to face a Bulldogs team that’s coming off a very successful home court defense.
It’ll be important for the Bulldogs to replicate their performance against USC in every aspect. JWP beat the Trojans behind great serves that USC struggled to field, and the Bulldogs stayed calm and relaxed, whether they were leading by multiple points or when USC tried making things close.
JWP also showed a great ability to keep balls alive and efficiently translated tough digs into setups offensively.
If the Bulldogs can continue to capitalize on their serves, which is something that they’ve put a lot of focus into, along with being able to stay level-headed, regardless of where they’re at in the match, Madelia will have a tough time beating JWP. Especially in front of a home crowd for the Bulldogs 7 p.m. Thursday inside the JWP High School gym.