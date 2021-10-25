The Waseca boys and girls cross country teams made their way to the Pipestone Country Club to take part in the Big South Conference Championship.
The boys finished in ninth place out of 12 teams, finishing behind Fairmont (8th), Jackson County Central (7th), Windom Area (6th), Redwood Valley (5th), St. James Area (4th), Luverne (3rd), Marshall (2nd) and Worthington (1st). The girls took home fifth place and finished behind Redwood Valley (4th), Fairmont (3rd), Luverne (2nd) and Marshall (1st).
On the boys end, Isaac Feldkamp finished as the Bluejays top runner with his 16th overall finish at a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds. Joe Feldkamp finished behind him in 32nd place with his time of 18:06.90.
Cade Kalbow and Tristan Godwin rattle off finishes at 40th and 44th with Kalbow taking 40th. The Bluejays also saw finishes out of Addison Sampson and Tyller Jellum.
On the girls' end, Ella Dufault got the best finish of the day among any of the Bluejays as Dufault took sixth place in the girls race with her time of 19:02.52. Callie Dufault trailed just behind her in 11th place with a time of 20:21.51.
The remaining five runners for Waseca all finished a couple of spots away from each other. Cora McCabe was the first of the five to finish, where she took 32nd with a time of 21:57.61., followed by Alayna Akers (22:21.89) in 35th, Stella Omtvedt (22:36.89) in 38th, Evelyn O’Brien (22:48.46) in 41st and Kya Hoof (23:02.33) to round things out in 45th.
The boys and girls team will be back in action Thursday when the Bluejays travel to Faribault North Alexander Park to take part in the Section 1AA meet.