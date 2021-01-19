The NRHEG girls basketball team battled through a parade of whistles Monday night to earn its first victory with a 49-37 triumph against Tri-City United (0-2).
"Great to get the first win of the season," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "It was hard to get a flow of the game. There were a ton of fouls called, we had some kids sitting in foul trouble, and others stepping up which was great to see."
Faith Nielsen led the Panthers (1-1) with 14 points, while Erin Jacobson combined 11 points with five rebounds and three steals. Sidney Schultz was also busy with six points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists, Sarah George mixed four points with five rebounds and Kendall Johnson claimed a team-high seven rebounds.
NRHEG will play in its first home game Friday against Medford, which played against Tri-City United on Tuesday night.
"It will be nice to have a couple of days of practice to go through some of the things that we need to focus on after the two back to back games," Peterson said.